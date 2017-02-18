ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 79 reviews

Chocolate Kush

Chocolate Kush

Chocolate Kush, bred by 00 Seeds, is a powerful indica strain that captures the best of its two parent strains. Mazar, with its resin-oozing buds, lends its potent full-body euphoria while its other pure indica parent passes on a pungent aroma of hashy incense and chocolate. This strain grows into medium-sized plants with a Christmas tree structure and flowers in 56 to 60 days. The sativa-dominant Chocolope Kush sometimes goes by the name Chocolate Kush, so be sure to confirm this strain’s genetics with your budtender if you’re looking for the heavy-handed indica.

48 people reported 302 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 37%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 14%
Pain 14%
Anxiety 14%
Depression 12%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

79

Lineage

Mazar I Sharif
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Strain
Chocolate Kush
Chocolate Tonic
Chocolate Tonic
child
Chocolate Lava
Chocolate Lava
child

