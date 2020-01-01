About this product

Grown by Humboldt Grove and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Black Jack Pre-Roll Packs will have you doubling down on an uplifting and euphoric high that will make your anxiety go bust. Black Jack is a potent 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid that was crafted by crossing Black Domina and the infamous Jack Herer. The strain produces medium sized purple hued green buds interwoven with light orange pistils and a light coating of frosty trichomes. Black Jack produces a powerful energetic high that starts in the head and then slowly permeates throughout the whole body providing a sense of mental focus and creative motivation that is generally uplifting, euphoric, anxiety-reducing and depression-relieving. Although there is a mild body high, Black Jack, like it’s Jack Herer parentage, strikes a very good balance between cerebral and physical effects. Upon cracking open the convenient hard case your senses will be greeted with the aroma of earthy berries, sweet pine, and notes of citrus. Upon combustion your palate will be equally delighted by the complex flavor profile that matches the aroma almost exactly! Like a winning streak in a Vegas casino, Black Jack gives medical users an unparalleled thrill with it's anxiety and depression relief as well as relief from cramps, soreness, and aches and pains. With its mild high, it's a great choice for those looking for a motivating day time strain.