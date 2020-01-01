 Loading…

  EFF Motorbreath Indoor Pre-Rolls (I) 15.42%
Hybrid

EFF Motorbreath Indoor Pre-Rolls (I) 15.42%

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls EFF Motorbreath Indoor Pre-Rolls (I) 15.42%

Our EFF Motorbreath Pre-Roll is an Indica dominant hybrid named for its intensely gassy scent and flavor. This Emerald Kid grown classic achieves a beautiful equilibrium between the effects of Indica and Sativa. Coming from a live tissue culture by Phinest, this Motorbreath is a cross between Chemdog and SFV OG. Grown in Humboldt County by The Emerald Kid, this Indica-dominant hybrid forms light green, sticky, and dense nugs with an array of amber hairs that is sugar-coated in trichomes. Its Sativa qualities will have you up and alert while its Indica effects will be there to completely chill you out. Get ready to have your head in the clouds and your body in a tranquil state.  Motorbreath is most known for its prominent terpene profile. Literally named for its resemblance to the smell of diesel, Motorbreath is a textbook example of “the gas”. Motorbreath is often described as having chemical, lemon, and earthy overtones that terpene connoisseurs can’t get enough of.  Motorbreath will have you on a figurative highway driving full speed to cloud nine. Good luck keeping this strain a secret, because its powerful aromas are what pushed it to the forefront of canna-enthusiast’s attention.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

