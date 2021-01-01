 Loading…

Indica

Loyal Fatso Crumble

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Loyal Fatso Crumble

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Fatso Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is a California Licensed Cannabis Cultivator, Manufacturer, and Distributor. We ship our award-winning flower, pre-roll, and concentrate products statewide.

About this strain

Fatso

Fatso
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

