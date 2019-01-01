 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz

Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz

by Empower BodyCare

Write a review
Empower BodyCare Topicals Balms Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz
Empower BodyCare Topicals Balms Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz
Empower BodyCare Topicals Balms Empower® Soaking Salts (CBD-Only) (White Label) 4oz

About this product

Infused with highly concentrated Empower® Topical Relief Oil, our Soakings Salts are a luxurious blend of pharmaceutical grade Epsom, Pink Himalayan and ethically-sourced Dead Sea Salts infused with a proprietary blend of essential oils, carrier oils and hemp-derived CBD. Our aromatherapeutic essential oil blend, including Lavender and Bergamot, relaxes and soothes the senses. Studies show that the magnesium sulfate, potassium, and calcium chloride, all present in our soaking salts, are beneficial for relieving muscle tension, pain, and inflammation. Designed to deliver full body relief. Scent Profile: Lavender & Bergamot Available in two sizes: 4oz & 16oz.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Empower BodyCare Logo
At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.