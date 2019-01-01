About this product
Everyday is our pure, organic, Kentucky-grown, farm fresh full-spectrum CBD infused in organic Hemp Seed oil, Copaiba Essential Oil, Frankincense Essential Oil, and Peppermint Essential Oil. * 277.8mg CBD per 1-ounce bottle * 0.022% THC by weight * Approximately 900 drops per 1-ounce bottle * 0.31mg of CBD per drop * Full Spectrum Whole Plant * High Absorption Sublingual Delivery System INGREDIENTS: Naturally Rich in Phytocannabinoids, Chlorophyll, and Terpenes Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, Copaifera officinalis (Copaiba) Essential Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) Essential Oil
