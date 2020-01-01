 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack

by Epic Flower (Oregon)

Epic Flower (Oregon) Cannabis Pre-rolls Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack

About this product

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch

Bred by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch, this strain puts out a calming high perfect for winding down after a day out with friends. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

About this brand

