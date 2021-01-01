 Loading…

Indica

Nuken

by Eugene Cultivators

Eugene Cultivators Cannabis Flower Nuken

Nuken

Nuken
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Nuken is an indica marijuana strain from Canada bred by crossing Shishkaberry and God Bod. Nuken delivers balancing effects alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. This strain typically leaves you feeling stoned, but functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Growers say Nuken blooms with round, dense buds that are covered in a blanket of crystal resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety.

