Enjoy the subtle sweetness of Boost, crafted to lift your mood and kick start your day. Tackle the days stresses and regain your equilibrium with our Balance pre-roll, designed to help you feel calm, but alert. And finally, kick back and relax with Vibes, handcrafted to support a focused mind, calm-bodied, relaxing experience. Our pre-rolls are between 16-17% CBD and have CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. The pre-roll bundle contains six 0.5gram pre-rolls.