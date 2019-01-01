 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Haze CBD

by Evergreen France

Evergreen France Cannabis Flower Lemon Haze CBD
Evergreen France Cannabis Flower Lemon Haze CBD

About this product

Son parfum est citronné, boisé et épicé, enrichi de notes d'encens et de poivre noir, un profil de terpène directement hérité de la SLH qui fera le bonheur des amateurs de saveurs Hazy et fruitées. His flavor is lemony, afforested and spiced, enriched by notes of incense and black pepper, a profile of terpene directly inherited from the SLH which will make the happiness of the amateurs of flavors Hazy and fruity.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Evergreen est une marque française créée le 9 Juin 2018 par une équipe passionnée, ses produits sont disponibles à L'épicerie du Loft, la première maison du CBD au centre-ville de Metz, en France. Grâce à La Cuisine du Loft, Evergreen propose également des produits de bien-être lié au CBD comme des fleurs, des huiles, du thé mais aussi des pâtisseries et bien plus encore... Evergreen is a French mark created on June 9th, 2018 by a passionate team, her products are available at "L'épicerie du Loft", the first house of the CBD in the city center of Metz, in France. Thanks to "La cuisine du Loft", Evergreen also proposes products of well-being bound to the CBD as the flowers, the oil, the tea but also the cake and more still ...