Son parfum est citronné, boisé et épicé, enrichi de notes d'encens et de poivre noir, un profil de terpène directement hérité de la SLH qui fera le bonheur des amateurs de saveurs Hazy et fruitées. His flavor is lemony, afforested and spiced, enriched by notes of incense and black pepper, a profile of terpene directly inherited from the SLH which will make the happiness of the amateurs of flavors Hazy and fruity.
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.