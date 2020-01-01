 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:1 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 1g

1:1 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 1g

by EVOLVD

Write a review
EVOLVD Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

EVOLVD Logo
Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.