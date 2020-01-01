About this product

Our Durban Poison Living Resin line is an iconic strain cultivated by the extremely talented Ananda Farms. With a 2:1 THC to terpene ratio and high levels of minor cannabinoids, our Durban Poison cartridge is truly the first of its kind. Do you remember when people took the time to grow sativas to their full potential? Before heavy industry competition provoked growers to harvest early in order to fit in more crops per year? The Durban Poison Living Resin cartridges will instantly bring you back to those times. Back when growers cared so deeply about mature flavor profiles and perfectly ripened calyxes that they were willing to wait those crucial couple of extra weeks it takes to properly finish a sativa . You can taste the care that went into growing this flower because our unique Living Resin extraction process preserves all of the most delicate features of the plant. Our specially designed soft-touch cartridges also assure that no unwanted tastes and contaminants are picked up through the vaping process. If you're curious to see what all of the talk is about, ask your Evolvd sales rep for some samples. You will immediately understand why Evolvd Living Resin cartridges are taking high-end oil to a whole new level. Durban Poison Living Resin Sativa .5g ECell Cartridge Terpenes 24.05% THC 49.34% CBG 2.06% CBC 1.31% Total Cannabinoids 58.66% Cultivated by: Ananda Farms