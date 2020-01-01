 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Durban Poison Living Resin Cartridge

Durban Poison Living Resin Cartridge

by EVOLVD

About this product

Our Durban Poison Living Resin line is an iconic strain cultivated by the extremely talented Ananda Farms. With a 2:1 THC to terpene ratio and high levels of minor cannabinoids, our Durban Poison cartridge is truly the first of its kind. Do you remember when people took the time to grow sativas to their full potential? Before heavy industry competition provoked growers to harvest early in order to fit in more crops per year? The Durban Poison Living Resin cartridges will instantly bring you back to those times. Back when growers cared so deeply about mature flavor profiles and perfectly ripened calyxes that they were willing to wait those crucial couple of extra weeks it takes to properly finish a sativa . You can taste the care that went into growing this flower because our unique Living Resin extraction process preserves all of the most delicate features of the plant. Our specially designed soft-touch cartridges also assure that no unwanted tastes and contaminants are picked up through the vaping process. If you're curious to see what all of the talk is about, ask your Evolvd sales rep for some samples. You will immediately understand why Evolvd Living Resin cartridges are taking high-end oil to a whole new level. Durban Poison Living Resin Sativa .5g ECell Cartridge Terpenes 24.05% THC 49.34% CBG 2.06%    CBC 1.31% Total Cannabinoids 58.66% Cultivated by: Ananda Farms

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.