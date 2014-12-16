About this product
Do you remember when people took the time to grow sativas to their full potential? Before heavy industry competition provoked growers to harvest early in order to fit in more crops per year? The Durban Poison Living Resin cartridges will instantly bring you back to those times. Back when growers cared so deeply about mature flavor profiles and perfectly ripened calyxes that they were willing to wait those crucial couple of extra weeks it takes to properly finish a sativa .
You can taste the care that went into growing this flower because our unique Living Resin extraction process preserves all of the most delicate features of the plant. Our specially designed soft-touch cartridges also assure that no unwanted tastes and contaminants are picked up through the vaping process. If you're curious to see what all of the talk is about, ask your Evolvd sales rep for some samples. You will immediately understand why Evolvd Living Resin cartridges are taking high-end oil to a whole new level.
Durban Poison Living Resin Sativa .5g ECell Cartridge
Terpenes 24.05%
THC 49.34% CBG 2.06% CBC 1.31%
Total Cannabinoids 58.66%
Cultivated by: Ananda Farms
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with