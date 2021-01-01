DJ Short's Blueberry THC Inhaler
About this product
A west coast original and the holy grail of all Blueberry cultivars, this strain is ready to take you on a fruit-filled adventure. Enjoy the rich flavor of blueberry and the physically calming effects of a genuine cannabis classic. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
About this strain
DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower.
