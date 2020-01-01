About this product

It’s got ‘super’ in the name for a reason! This classic sativa is deliciously bright and citrus-forward, and it’s sure to uplift at any time of day. It’s no surprise this strain has taken home so many awards in its day. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.