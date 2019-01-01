 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Green Crack

by Fast Buds

About this product

DESCRIPTION Green Crack is like a turbocharged mango-flavored energy drink. It's a variety of marijuana that will offer you a fruity rush of pure cannabis-generated adrenaline. It's a safe bet that doesn't compromise on quality. It has a reputation as being simply spectacular, given its stellar combination of highly desirable qualities that are much sought after with different marijuana varieties: great overall performance, easy growth, energetic buzz, and exquisite fruity flavor. We are very proud of this variety that is now to be introduced in the European market, and already enjoys a strong following in the US market, especially in California. Taste The flavors that develop are ideal for lovers of fruitiness. Tart citrus predominates, while earthiness with an exotic touch is evident in the aftertaste. with its powerful fruity spiciness and sweet scent of mango, this variety is perfect and enjoyable when used for medicinal use throughout the day. Effect Green Crack really hits you with lots of energy. Its THC content of 20% and low CBD make it an ideal medication for patients who are treating fatigue, stress and depression. Recommended for use during the day. It helps when used as a treatment for patients with chronic fatigue and high levels of stress and depression. It is also indicated for severe cases of Crohn's disease since it reduces nausea and stimulates appetite. Perhaps it's the strain's aromas and terpenes that induce a feeling of wellbeing and enhance vigor and energy. There's no doubt that few strains can match the concentrated energy that's produced by this hybrid. It works on a cerebral level as an elixir for your neurons, inducing an invigorating effect. Growing This strain is sativa / indica hybrid with some Afghan phenotypes. The remaining lineage comes from two genetic lines of sativa / indica type descendants of Skunk # 1 and ruderalis. It is strong, vigorous plant and very productive. As with all our products, it's an easy-to-grow hybrid as well as autoflowering and feminized, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. It grows to medium-large size, with a minimum height of 60 cm (2 ft). You will be surprised by its optimal internodal distance. It can be harvest in just 8-9 weeks and has very good yields, almost 650gr/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). Its buds are denser than with average sativas. When in flower it is literally covered with resin and the buds are completely White. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Mango Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa / indica Genetics: GreenCrack autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500 - 650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant Height US: up to 35 inches Height EU: 60-90 cm THC: Very high CBD: 0,7% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/green-crack #GreenCrack #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

Green Crack

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.