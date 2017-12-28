Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
Green Crack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
DESCRIPTION
Green Crack is like a turbocharged mango-flavored energy drink. It's a variety of marijuana that will offer you a fruity rush of pure cannabis-generated adrenaline. It's a safe bet that doesn't compromise on quality. It has a reputation as being simply spectacular, given its stellar combination of highly desirable qualities that are much sought after with different marijuana varieties: great overall performance, easy growth, energetic buzz, and exquisite fruity flavor.
We are very proud of this variety that is now to be introduced in the European market, and already enjoys a strong following in the US market, especially in California.
Taste
The flavors that develop are ideal for lovers of fruitiness. Tart citrus predominates, while earthiness with an exotic touch is evident in the aftertaste. with its powerful fruity spiciness and sweet scent of mango, this variety is perfect and enjoyable when used for medicinal use throughout the day.
Effect
Green Crack really hits you with lots of energy. Its THC content of 20% and low CBD make it an ideal medication for patients who are treating fatigue, stress and depression. Recommended for use during the day. It helps when used as a treatment for patients with chronic fatigue and high levels of stress and depression. It is also indicated for severe cases of Crohn's disease since it reduces nausea and stimulates appetite. Perhaps it's the strain's aromas and terpenes that induce a feeling of wellbeing and enhance vigor and energy. There's no doubt that few strains can match the concentrated energy that's produced by this hybrid. It works on a cerebral level as an elixir for your neurons, inducing an invigorating effect.
Growing
This strain is sativa / indica hybrid with some Afghan phenotypes. The remaining lineage comes from two genetic lines of sativa / indica type descendants of Skunk # 1 and ruderalis. It is strong, vigorous plant and very productive. As with all our products, it's an easy-to-grow hybrid as well as autoflowering and feminized, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. It grows to medium-large size, with a minimum height of 60 cm (2 ft). You will be surprised by its optimal internodal distance. It can be harvest in just 8-9 weeks and has very good yields, almost 650gr/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). Its buds are denser than with average sativas. When in flower it is literally covered with resin and the buds are completely White.
Medical
Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma
SPECS
Taste: Mango
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa / indica
Genetics: GreenCrack autoflowering
Flowering: 8 weeks from germination
Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light
Harvest EU: 500 - 650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant
Height US: up to 35 inches
Height EU: 60-90 cm
THC: Very high
CBD: 0,7%
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/green-crack
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
