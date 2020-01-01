We are a producer of strain specific, whole flower, Raw Tinctures. Our Raw Tinctures are high in the cannabinoids THCA and CBDA because we do not decarboxylate (apply heat to) the cannabis; as a result, most people using our products do not experience a ‘high’ feeling, allowing them to remain active and productive throughout the day. We offer 3 strains in either organic cane alcohol tincture or organic olive oil tincture: * AC/DC (20:1 CBDA:THCA) * Harlequin (2:1 CBDA:THCA) * Kindred Spirit (1:1 CBDA:THCA) We have anecdotal evidence from our patients that our Raw Tinctures are helping with everything from insomnia to menstrual cramps to shoulder/neck pain to anxiety. Additionally, there is a growing body of research that is showing that THCA and CBDA may help with things such as: * Pain/inflammation * Muscle spasms * Nausea and loss of appetite * Breast/prostate cancer * Neuroprotection All of our cannabis is grown on small farms in Sonoma County using organic and biodynamic practices that we carefully supervise. We lab test our products multiple times throughout the process to ensure quality and consistency.