 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Raw Tincture - ACDC

Raw Tincture - ACDC

by Fiddler's Greens

Write a review
Fiddler's Greens Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Raw Tincture - ACDC

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Available in .5 oz bottle, 1 oz bottle, or 2 oz bottle.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Fiddler's Greens Logo
We are a producer of strain specific, whole flower, Raw Tinctures. Our Raw Tinctures are high in the cannabinoids THCA and CBDA because we do not decarboxylate (apply heat to) the cannabis; as a result, most people using our products do not experience a ‘high’ feeling, allowing them to remain active and productive throughout the day. We offer 3 strains in either organic cane alcohol tincture or organic olive oil tincture: * AC/DC (20:1 CBDA:THCA) * Harlequin (2:1 CBDA:THCA) * Kindred Spirit (1:1 CBDA:THCA) We have anecdotal evidence from our patients that our Raw Tinctures are helping with everything from insomnia to menstrual cramps to shoulder/neck pain to anxiety. Additionally, there is a growing body of research that is showing that THCA and CBDA may help with things such as: * Pain/inflammation * Muscle spasms * Nausea and loss of appetite * Breast/prostate cancer * Neuroprotection All of our cannabis is grown on small farms in Sonoma County using organic and biodynamic practices that we carefully supervise. We lab test our products multiple times throughout the process to ensure quality and consistency.