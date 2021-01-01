Cali Dragon
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
From Ethos Genetics’ Purple Kush line, Cali Dragon is a cross of LA OG, Trainwreck, and Recon OG4. Dense, colorful, and trichome-drenched calyxes produce smells and flavors that include pine, sandalwood, earth, and a sweet, subtle musk. Cali Dragon is a great high-potency strain for consumers looking for a surprise of thick, intoxicating effects. This homage to kush cultivars will not disappoint.
