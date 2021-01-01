 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cali Dragon
Hybrid

Cali Dragon

by Firelands Scientific

Firelands Scientific Cannabis Flower Cali Dragon

Cali Dragon

Cali Dragon
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

From Ethos Genetics’ Purple Kush line, Cali Dragon is a cross of LA OG, Trainwreck, and Recon OG4. Dense, colorful, and trichome-drenched calyxes produce smells and flavors that include pine, sandalwood, earth, and a sweet, subtle musk. Cali Dragon is a great high-potency strain for consumers looking for a surprise of thick, intoxicating effects. This homage to kush cultivars will not disappoint.

 

