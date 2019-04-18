 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD Tincture

CBD Tincture

by Flav

About this product

Proprietary, all-natural sublingual formulation developed for maximum CBD bioavailability and convenient, fast relief. With potent anti-inflammatory qualities, these drops are used to alleviate joint and muscle pain, provide immunity support, and for general well-being. • 100mg CBD • Available in Cherry, Mint, and Natural • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil

poas32fs

Had some troubles with my feet after hard training, bought these drops and got wow effect!

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.