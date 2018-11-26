Msredd2170
on November 26th, 2018
I just purchased this glookies today, and I must admit it does what it said nice Thank you for entering this into my life 🙏🙏🙏
Indica-dominant Hybrid, a cross between GG and GSC. These two all-time favorites come together nicely in both potency and flavor with undertones of pine, hints of chocolate on the nose, and some expected sweetness from GSC lineage. Flav Budder is specially formulated to preserve terpene and THC values through the extraction process, providing a perfectly textured frosting-like consistency that’s rich in flavor and never too dry.
