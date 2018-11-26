 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Glookie Budder

Glookie Budder

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Flav Concentrates Solvent Glookie Budder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid, a cross between GG and GSC. These two all-time favorites come together nicely in both potency and flavor with undertones of pine, hints of chocolate on the nose, and some expected sweetness from GSC lineage. Flav Budder is specially formulated to preserve terpene and THC values through the extraction process, providing a perfectly textured frosting-like consistency that’s rich in flavor and never too dry.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Msredd2170

I just purchased this glookies today, and I must admit it does what it said nice Thank you for entering this into my life 🙏🙏🙏

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.