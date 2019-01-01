About this product
Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red. The Effects: A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree. • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Ready to use – No charging required • Wickless ceramic heating element • Vibration alert • Convenient magnetic refills
Grapefruit Kush
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.