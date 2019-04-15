 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Horchata - THC

Horchata - THC

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Flav Edibles Beverages Horchata - THC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

From an authentic Mexican recipe, this beloved beverage infused with premium cannabis is the delightful agua fresca you remember. Pour yourself an ice-cold glass of cinnamon and vanilla refreshment with a euphoric kick. ¡Flav Horchata es muy delicioso! 10mg THC per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Sari_Zeidler87

Definitely trying this product again, I simply love it!

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.