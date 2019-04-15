Sari_Zeidler87
on April 15th, 2019
Definitely trying this product again, I simply love it!
From an authentic Mexican recipe, this beloved beverage infused with premium cannabis is the delightful agua fresca you remember. Pour yourself an ice-cold glass of cinnamon and vanilla refreshment with a euphoric kick. ¡Flav Horchata es muy delicioso! 10mg THC per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free
