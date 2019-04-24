Daniel_Snyder_Roll
on April 24th, 2019
Has an awesome taste if mix with sparkling water 👍
Experience endless summer with this delicious beverage mix infused with premium cannabis for a fun, thirst-quenching, and euphoric experience. 10mg per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free
