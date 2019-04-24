 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Experience endless summer with this delicious beverage mix infused with premium cannabis for a fun, thirst-quenching, and euphoric experience. 10mg per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free

1 customer review

Daniel_Snyder_Roll

Has an awesome taste if mix with sparkling water 👍

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.