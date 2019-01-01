Rebelution Cali-O Cartridge
Indica-dominant with unknown strain origins. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Like a freshly picked sun-kissed orange, sweet citrus and tangie flavors will have you Cali dreamin'. The Effects: An upbeat, clearheaded high suitable for all-day use with overall feelings of relaxation and well-being. • Rebelution signature line • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread
About this strain
California Orange
California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.