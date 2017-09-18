Loading…
Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Rebelution Cali-O Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Indica-dominant with unknown strain origins. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Like a freshly picked sun-kissed orange, sweet citrus and tangie flavors will have you Cali dreamin'.

The Effects:
An upbeat, clearheaded high suitable for all-day use with overall feelings of relaxation and well-being.

• Rebelution signature line
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread

California Orange effects

Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
