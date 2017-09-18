Flav
Rebelution Cali-O Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant with unknown strain origins. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Like a freshly picked sun-kissed orange, sweet citrus and tangie flavors will have you Cali dreamin'.
The Effects:
An upbeat, clearheaded high suitable for all-day use with overall feelings of relaxation and well-being.
• Rebelution signature line
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
California Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
