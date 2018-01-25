 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
FLI Concentrates: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) 1000mg

by FLI

About this product

1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

1 customer review

5.01

5.01



acid420Thc

GG one of top strains for a reason . Always strong. . Fli has the potency and packaging on point .

About this strain

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

About this brand

FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.