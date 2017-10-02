ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sister Glue
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sister Glue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 495 reviews

Sister Glue

aka Gorilla Glue #1, GG1

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 495 reviews

Sister Glue

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

Effects

Show all

328 people reported 2694 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 31%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

495

more reviews
write a review

Find Sister Glue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sister Glue nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
User uploaded image of Sister Glue
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
Sister Glue
Strain child
Bedford Glue
child

Products with Sister Glue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sister Glue nearby.

Most popular in