  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Purple Headband
Hybrid

Purple Headband

by Flower

Flower Cannabis Flower Purple Headband

Purple Headband

Purple Headband
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Purple Headband is a 50/50 hybrid strain that combines the famous Headband with an unknown “purple” hybrid, resulting in dense pink and purple flowers covered in greenish trichomes. It often produces a strong fruity aroma with just a hint of gasoline, and a similar flavor with undertones of pine. The high has been likened to that of Headband: uplifting yet relaxing with a warm, fuzzy pressure that gradually creeps from your temples across your forehead.      

