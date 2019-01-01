About this product
The Fuzz by Forbidden Farms
About this strain
The Fuzz
A hybrid from Bodhi Seeds, The Fuzz is a cross between Chemdog 91 and Appalachia. With a strong lineage, the smell is sharp and pungent with notes of fuel, chem, and skunk. The Fuzz feels warm and cozy all over as your body tingles with comfort and happiness.
About this brand
Forbidden Farms
Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.