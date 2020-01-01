Trunk Funk is a cross of White Tahoe Cookies and Do-Si-Do. This alone will excite experienced cannasseurs, as both parents are wonderful experiences. You can’t really make this strain look and feel any more indica, so don’t expect to get too much done other than bingeing a show on your favorite streaming service. Super dense buds, a blanket of trichomes, and a dark green and purple color make this strain stand out on looks alone. However, it also produces an aroma that can be smelled through the jar. Trunk Funk is as loud as it gets—expect a lot of pine and kush in the smell and a huge kick of THC that will get your mind floating and your body grounded.