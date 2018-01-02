ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. White Tahoe Cookies
Indica

4.6 106 reviews

White Tahoe Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

Effects

Relaxed 69%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 34%
Aroused 24%
Stress 27%
Depression 25%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 20%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

106

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
White Tahoe Cookies

Products with White Tahoe Cookies

Most popular in