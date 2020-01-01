 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Isolated CBD Oil, 250mg - 900mg, 1oz bottle

Isolated CBD Oil, 250mg - 900mg, 1oz bottle

by Fruit of the Earth Natural Health

Write a review
Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Isolated CBD Oil, 250mg - 900mg, 1oz bottle

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Isolate CBD is a potent and purified form of CBD, processed from the hemp plant with extra care to produce an isolated molecule. In its purest form, isolate CBD is produced by removing all of the additional compounds including the terpenes, flavonoids, plant parts and other cannabinoids, leaving only the CBD molecule. Fruit of the Earth Isolated CBD has high purity, consistency and stability. We suspend our isolate in organic olive oil, which is loaded with the necessary omega fatty acids to carry the CBD molecule to your cells where it goes to work helping to create homeostasis through your Endocannabinoid System. CBD Isolate is perfect for ingesting (humans and pets), cooking, scalp & hair and skin & nails. Always 3rd party tested for your assurance!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fruit of the Earth Natural Health Logo
Since 2014, our focus has always been on the health and well-being of our customers and our planet. With years of patient feedback, we’ve had time to perfect our small-batch formulations and products. All of our ingredients are USDA certified organic, with hemp oil sourced from green, sustainable farms in Colorado, and always third-party tested. We constantly strive to be eco-conscious so our packaging is recycled, recyclable, made from plant plastics and/or compostable. When you support Fruit of the Earth Natural Health, you also support trees and reforestation as we plant one tree for every transaction. We love our customers and our Earth with all our hearts and are grateful to be of service to you.