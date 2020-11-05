Sticky Lemons Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
Eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper | Matches and custom glass tip | 5 joints/pack | .7 grams/joint | 3.5 grams/pack Two legendary strains stemming from a 1991 Grateful Dead parking lot come together in perfect harmony to create this sativa-dominant, heavy-hitting strain: OG Chem (sometimes called Chem OG). Like Jerry’s imaginative guitar solos, OG Chem inspires an unparalleled expansive experience appreciated by artistic minds looking to elevate, tune in, and enjoy a long, uplifting ride ahead.
OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.