Two legendary strains stemming from a 1991 Grateful Dead parking lot come together in perfect harmony to create this sativa-dominant, heavy-hitting strain: OG Chem (sometimes called Chem OG).
Like Jerry’s imaginative guitar solos, OG Chem inspires an unparalleled expansive experience appreciated by artistic minds looking to elevate, tune in, and enjoy a long, uplifting ride ahead.
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
About this brand
Dear Jerry,
We hope we did you proud.
What a trip, actual LEGAL Jerry Garcia cannabis hand-picked by us. Family and fans can now buy at local dispensaries. You woulda loved it.
And Dear Deadheads everywhere,
Given a blank space to create a cannabis brand worthy of Jerry, we picked everything carefully—we took an eco-friendly path whenever possible, sourced original and unique genetics with stories of their own, and partnered with expert and honorable people to cultivate, roll joints, and make everything cool and beautiful. We spent a lot of time looking for the right partners to ensure our weed is worth sharing.
We’ve got a traveling Airstream named Bertha. When she starts her tour, she’ll be filled with merch and music. And as we continue down this road, we’ll add products, merchandise, and experiences that we really think you’ll love, and Jerry would have loved, too.
As you enjoy, pick a favorite show, share with your closest tribe until it’s safe, and think about Jerry as a musician, an artist, a father and husband, a band mate, a legend, and for sure, someone who opted for fun in his lifetime.
From our family to yours,
The Garcia Family