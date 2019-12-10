 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  Instant CBD Coffee

Instant CBD Coffee

by Get Supr

About this product

Start your day with a smile; feel alert, focused, calm and jitter-free. With Get Supr, you get an incredible coffee experience paired with the highest quality organic broad-spectrum hemp CBD extract. It's the best way to enjoy a little extra CBD in your daily wellness routine. 20mg BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT CBD Our organic broad-spectrum hemp extract that is made from premium US grown hemp delivers a true “entourage effect” with all the cannabinoids and terpenes, including 20mg of CBD, the cannabis compound known for its many benefits but are non-psychoactive and do not produce a "high". Our product is guaranteed to contain 0.0% THC and is independently lab tested for quality. Our highly bioavailable, water-soluble CBD extract absorbs into the bloodstream 4X faster than most oil-based hemp extracts. 100% ARABICA BEANS INSTANT COFFEE Coffee is all about Taste and Experience. Our Instant Coffee is made of 100% single-origin Arabica beans that have been roasted and ground to perfection. Then through the freeze-drying method, the liquid is forced out of the beans leaving tasty and aromatic coffee granules. The granules dissolve easily when mixed with water to create a great cup of coffee. Each box includes 10 - 20mg single-serve packets of CBD infused Instant Coffee.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

majestic_lighting420

I can't wait to see these in a whole foods or gnc!

About this brand

An answer to today's fast-paced society, Get Supr is your uplifting, daily intake of coffee that gives you the burst of mellow energy you desire to make life a little easier. 100% organic Columbian Instant Coffee infused with healthy broad-spectrum, water-soluble Hemp extract, containing all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes, including 20mg of CBD for a true "entourage effect". With no THC (0.0%), you get all the benefits without the "high".