Get Supr

An answer to today's fast-paced society, Get Supr is your uplifting, daily intake of coffee that gives you the burst of mellow energy you desire to make life a little easier. 100% organic Columbian Instant Coffee infused with healthy broad-spectrum, water-soluble Hemp extract, containing all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes, including 20mg of CBD for a true "entourage effect". With no THC (0.0%), you get all the benefits without the "high".

Available in

Worldwide, United States