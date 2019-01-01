 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. "Orange Bud" Hemp Flowers (CBD 13% MAX)

"Orange Bud" Hemp Flowers (CBD 13% MAX)

by Gethemp

$8.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this strain

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

About this brand

Welcome to Get Hemp CBD Online Shop! NEW CBD Products ON SALE! Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Vape Oil, 100% vegan CBD gummies, Hemp oil CBD, CBD Flowers and more. Ethically sourced from organic hemp plants.