About this strain
Orange Bud
First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out.