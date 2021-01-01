Papaya Punch [3.5g Jar]
by Glass House FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone. Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
About this brand
Glass House Farms
About this strain
Papaya Punch
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Myrcene
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.