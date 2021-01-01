About this product

This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone. Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool