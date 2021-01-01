 Loading…

Hybrid

Papaya Punch [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Papaya Punch [3.5g Jar]

About this product

This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone. Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

About this brand

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

About this strain

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Myrcene

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

