Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Papaya Punch [3.5g Jar]

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone.

Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed
Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk
Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go
Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Papaya Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!