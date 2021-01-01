 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Triple Chocolate Chip [5 Pack]
Hybrid

Triple Chocolate Chip [5 Pack]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Triple Chocolate Chip [5 Pack]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

True to its name, this gassy, silky-smooth strain is the perfect evening treat. Bursting with hints of gooey chocolate and herbal mint, it delivers an intoxicating, euphoric, and laid-back high. So make a date with your couch (or your bed), and prepare for true bliss, with complete head to toe relaxation, and the approach of a deeply-restorative sleep. Feelings: euphoric, sleepy, couch-lock Flavor: sweet chocolate, herbal mint, earthy Usage: evening treat, stargazing, movie night

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

About this strain

Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review