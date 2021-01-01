Triple Chocolate Chip [5 Pack]
About this product
True to its name, this gassy, silky-smooth strain is the perfect evening treat. Bursting with hints of gooey chocolate and herbal mint, it delivers an intoxicating, euphoric, and laid-back high. So make a date with your couch (or your bed), and prepare for true bliss, with complete head to toe relaxation, and the approach of a deeply-restorative sleep. Feelings: euphoric, sleepy, couch-lock Flavor: sweet chocolate, herbal mint, earthy Usage: evening treat, stargazing, movie night
About this brand
Glass House Farms
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
