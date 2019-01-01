 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Blister Pack

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Gold Leaf Packaging offers high-quality packaging, designed specifically for the growing cannabis industry. The perfect solution for security, our blister packs can be customized to fit any brand. And, with the plastic casing, it helps protects your product from theft, damage, and tampering. Without sacrificing durability, the plastic and design of the custom blister packs come together to give your product a chance to be seen by the customer—helping build brand recognition. Using expertise and state-of-the-art technology, we can embellish your designs with raised foils and varnish—making you stand out from the competition. And, if you have multiple flavors or brands that fit the same mold, our variable printing technology will allow you to switch out specific information (such as strain names or types) without creating additional dies.

From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.