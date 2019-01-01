 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Custom Concentrate Box

Custom Concentrate Box

by Gold Leaf Print & Packaging

Write a review
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Concentrate Box
Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Storage Concentrate Storage Custom Concentrate Box

About this product

For in-store convenience and theft prevention, after being placed in a concentrate container, jars housing live resin, shatter, rosin, hash oil, dabs or any other form of concentrate should be placed in a customized concentrate box. This concentrate box forms an outer layer of protection and should represent your cannabis or CBD brand using logos, colors, and other embellishments (such as raised foil or varnish) that catch the customer's eye. Don't forget to save a spot for the compliance label! As your cannabis packaging experts, we offer software that will streamline and automate your compliance label process—receiving them with a 3-day production turnaround + shipping.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gold Leaf Print & Packaging Logo
From boxes to labels, we create premium custom cannabis packaging in the U.S. with no tariffs. And, using our teams' years of expertise, combined with the latest in print technology, we print raised foil and varnish embellishments directly on your packaging or print collateral. With our exclusive asset management system, all your printing and packaging needs are as easy as Click. Order. Print.