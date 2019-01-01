 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Recipe Cards for Cooking with Cannabis

Recipe Cards for Cooking with Cannabis

by Goldleaf

Write a review
Goldleaf Books & Games Books Recipe Cards for Cooking with Cannabis
Goldleaf Books & Games Books Recipe Cards for Cooking with Cannabis
Goldleaf Books & Games Books Recipe Cards for Cooking with Cannabis

$8.99MSRP

About this product

The Recipe Cards are a companion to our Cooking Journal and designed for those who love to experiment in the kitchen. We worked with some of the best chefs in the cannabis (and conventional!) spaces to curate this special recipe collection. Featuring contributions from Cat Cora, Kyrious, Brandon Allen, Jason Eisner, and Monica Lo. Each recipe offers a tasty look into the chef's culinary style and showcases a variety of methods to flavor your recipes with cannabis. Printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope. -5 Recipe cards per pack -Placed inside a custom series envelope -Printed on thick, recycled stock -Matte finished -Measuring 5" x 7" -Designed in Ohio *This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Goldleaf Logo
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.