About this product

The Recipe Cards are a companion to our Cooking Journal and designed for those who love to experiment in the kitchen. We worked with some of the best chefs in the cannabis (and conventional!) spaces to curate this special recipe collection. Featuring contributions from Cat Cora, Kyrious, Brandon Allen, Jason Eisner, and Monica Lo. Each recipe offers a tasty look into the chef's culinary style and showcases a variety of methods to flavor your recipes with cannabis. Printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope.



-5 Recipe cards per pack

-Placed inside a custom series envelope

-Printed on thick, recycled stock

-Matte finished

-Measuring 5" x 7"

-Designed in Ohio



*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.