by Goldleaf

You work hard, pushing yourself on a daily basis, consistently putting forth your best efforts in all your endeavors. With all the hustle and bustle of modern life, don’t forget to carve out time to be kind to yourself and unwind. What better way to treat yourself than by savoring some fine flower? As a connoisseur, you know that every cultivar is different, each with a distinct scent and taste which play important parts in the overall experience. With a quick glance, our Terpene Flavor Wheel Print allows you to reference which terpenes are contributing to the unique aroma and flavor of your cannabis and/or what distinct olfactory properties are present in the terpenes on a lab report. Designed to look clean and approachable, the Terpene Flavor Wheel Print features a minimal design with just enough color to be a quick reference for you or your friends. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra-high-quality press for stunning colors and resolution. 18” x 24" or 24” x 36" Illustrated overview of the scents and flavors of 24 of the most common terpenes Designed by Goldleaf Printed in the USA

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.