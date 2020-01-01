 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vape Cartridges

by Gramma Witchdoctor's

Gramma Witchdoctor's Concentrates Cartridges Vape Cartridges

About this product

Our distillate cartridges start as the finest medicinal cannabis available in Oklahoma. We take the plant and extract the cannabinoids to allow for the best distillation that we can have. We use industry leading technology to bring you a distillate product that is far and away one of the best medicinal cartridges around. We use high quality CCELL cartridges to ensure our patients get the best experience possible. Give em a try!

About this brand

Oklahoma's favorite product line for medical grade cannabis infused products. We hand craft chocolate delicacies as well as candies, vape cartridges, and extracts. We provide tinctures, oils, cremes, pain patches, and other medical remedies for patients that like options for ingesting their medicines. All of our products are proudly produced in Oklahoma using only the finest, fully tested, medical grade cannabis that has been locally grown and sourced. Please call or email Carl for product availability and pricing at (918) 532-3007 or wholesale@sweetleafhealing.com