Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A limited edition release from DNA Genetics, SnowLAnd is a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.