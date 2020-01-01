 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Gummies 200mg

by Green Drop Edibles

About this product

These Blue Gummies are delicious and just like the rest of our THC infused gummies, they pack a huge punch from the BHO we use. We strongly recommend that you do not take more then one gummy at a time and only a half of a gummy if you are fairly new to eating THC infused edibles. Please allow enough time to pass in between each dosage as the effects usually take anywhere from 20-120 minutes to start and they can produce strong psychoactive effects that can last many hours.

About this brand

We are a Michigan based THC infused edible company dedicated to pleasing even the pickiest of taste buds. Our products are lab tested to ensure steady consistency. Only high quality cannabis is used in our ingredients and even higher quality standards is to be met in our kitchen. We strive to make the best edibles to be found.