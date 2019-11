About this product

Green Roads CBD Coffee is more than just your average cup of joe. With its delicate profile, sweet notes, and caramel aroma, our CBD-infused coffee has a rich, invigorating taste that is perfect for early mornings and late nights. Our 2 oz bags are ideal for the moderate coffee consumer or those who are new to CBD. The beans used for our CBD-infused coffee come directly from Huila, a department in southern Colombia that is renowned for producing the most exquisite coffee beans in the world. Grown in rich volcanic soil and a lush climate and then soaked in broad spectrum cannabidiol, Green Roads CBD Coffee is sure to become one of the best parts of your day.